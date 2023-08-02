Clyde Dane Blankinship, a beloved husband, father, and esteemed airline captain, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2023, at the age of 95. He leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and a remarkable career.
Clyde was born in Ft. Worth, TX, to Basil Dane and Oda Samantha Blankinship. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jack Blankinship of Longview, WA, and his sister Glenda Jolley of Ft. Worth, TX. He is survived by his cherished wife Vickie Blankinship and his daughter Denise Blankinship of Eastman, GA. Also he leaves behind stepchildren Jennifer and her husband Ed Legg of Newnan, as well as Jamie and his wife Katie Ferrell of Denver, Colorado. He had two grandsons Benjamin and Henry Legg. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
When Clyde got out of the Army-Air Force, he became a Master Plumber. He was able to get his pilot ratings with the help of his VA Benefits. He took a flying job in South America where he accumulated flying hours toward his dream career.
Clyde's passion for aviation led him to a fulfilling 33-year career as an airline Captain for Eastern Airlines. His dedication and expertise paved the way for his daughter Denise who followed in his footsteps. They became the first father-daughter Airline Pilot and Captain in history.
Years later after retirement, Clyde dedicated 18 years to the Coweta County School system. He retired just before his 94th birthday. A family man at heart, he treasured every moment with his loved ones, finding solace in the company of his wife and his loyal dog Dudley.
In addition to being a dedicated family man, Clyde Blankinship enjoyed reading the word of God and sharing Jesus with others.