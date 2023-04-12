Charlotte Dingler Teal, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born November 23, 1950 in Newnan to the late Woodruff Dingler & Annie Lou Truett Dingler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Elaine Dingler Nelms.
Charlotte was a lifelong resident of Coweta County having grown up in the Western Community. She was a 1968 graduate of Western High School. She worked in the accounting department for Kason Industries for over 20 years and later worked in the Finance Department for Coweta County.
The funeral is 3 pm Friday, April 14, 2023 in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Hosmer officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The visitation is 6-8 Thursday evening at McKoon Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://give.michaeljfox.org/ or to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/donate
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Travis Teal; son, Brian (Karen Warder); sister, Pam Dingler; aunt, Anelle Cook; brother-in-law, Clifford Nelms; nephews, Jeff (Tess) Nelms, Michael (Renee) Nelms; 3 great-nieces, 2 great-great nieces, and numerous extended family.
