Cathrine "Cathy" Lester, 65, formally of Newnan, GA passed away on June 18th, 2023 in New Albany, IN. She was born on December 24th, 1957 in Atlanta, GA to Harold and Covene Echols.
Cathy was a kind and caring soul that loved to laugh. She was strong and stubborn, but also brave and determined. Cathy loved hard and was definitely one of a kind. She will be remembered by all of those that have met her.
Cathy is survived by her life long partner John Martin; siblings Billy, Becky, James, and Susan; daughters Shannon, Jennifer, Megan, Lesley, and Mecala; grandchildren Carmen, Cassie, Brittany, Brooke, Bailee, Meri, Jordyn, Brandon, Noah, Maveric, Elick, and Malea; great-grandchildren Arianna, Ashton, and Riley.
The ceremony to honor Cathy's life will be held on Friday, July 14th, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Union City Bible Church of God.
May Cathy rest in peace and her memories be cherished forever.