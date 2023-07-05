Carolyn Jiles Helton, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Newnan, GA. Carolyn was born on July 27, 1950, in Newnan to the late Marvin Ayers and Catherine Chance.
Along with her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Turner. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Elliot Helton, who loved her dearly and will miss her every day. She is also survived by her children, Tim Jiles and his wife Sarah, Jessica Kearns and her husband Travis, and three stepsons, Jason, Rob, and Rick. She was a loving grandmother to Aleece Jiles, Wesley Jiles, Waylon Jiles, and Gracie Mills, and she was a dear sister to Jan Lancaster of LaGrange, GA, and Sheila Kennedy of Lithonia, GA., along with being an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, a service will not be planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
