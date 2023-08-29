Carolyn Ann Phillips, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home in Sharpsburg, GA surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 3, 1947, in Altoona, AL to the late Ralph and Ruth Bell Greer.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Greer and Ruth Bell Greer, and her husband, Travis Phillips, and brother, Billy Greer. She is survived by her daughters, Traci Gabriel (Randy), April Sweeney, and Ryan Phillips (Leigh). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachary Gabriel, Drew Gabriel, Jake Gabriel, Maribel Sweeney, Marissa Sweeney, Abby Phillips, and Ava Phillips.
The funeral service celebrating Carol's life is Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 12:30 PM at Encounter Life Church, 620 Greison Trail, in Newnan with Pastor Jake Gould officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 12:15 PM.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
