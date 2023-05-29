Carl Porter Gilbert, Jr. affectionately known to all as “Sonny”, 82, died peacefully Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Country Gardens PCH, Union City, Ga., following a long bout with cancer and Alzheimer’s.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Joan (Murrin) Gilbert. He is survived by his son Lon (Hillary) his daughter, Laurie (Matthew); granddaughter Samantha (Josh); and great-grandchildren Harrison and Emmett. He is also survived by Joan’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom he treated as his own and loved very much. Sonny was born and raised in Newnan, Ga., and is the son of Carl and Dorris Gilbert. Sonny lived all over the United States before settling in Macon and Crawford County to raise a family.
The celebration of Sonny's life is Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to local rescue www.dollygoodpuppy.org/donate/, or to the leukemia & Lymphoma society,www.givenow.lls.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
