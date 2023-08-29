Carl Hardaway Boone II, 73, of Grantville, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
Carl was born May 26, 1950, in Newnan, GA, the son of Daniel W. Boone and Winifred T. Glover Boone. Carl was a proud graduate of the Citadel, class of 72', with a degree in Civil Engineering. He embarked on a fulfilling career managing the construction of diverse building projects. Carl's love story with Carolina, his wife of 25 years, was a testament to unwavering companionship and deep love. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar, hunting and fishing with his brothers, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Walter Boone, Jr.
Survivors include wife, Carolina Bencomo Boone of Grantville, GA; daughters, Virginia Boone-Heneghan (Mick)of Forest Grove, OR; Ashley (Boone) Zartner (Blaine) of Milton, GA; Katie (Boone) King (Eric) of Canton, GA; stepdaughter, Mery Aranda (Travis Kroska) of Grantville, GA; stepson, Alberto (Mary) Aranda of St. Augustine, Florida; mother, Winifred Boone Klein of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Dan Boone (Marty) of Spring Island, SC; Howard (Major) Boone (Robbie) of Marietta, GA; Bill Boone (Anne) of Atlanta, GA; Bob Boone (Melissa) of Pinehurst, NC; and sister, Caroline Boone Alford (Roy) of Rome, GA; grandchildren, Rowan Michael & Matilda Kate Heneghan of Forest Grove, OR; Mandy Marie and Esther Rose King of Canton, GA; Ethan Blaine and Maeve Elise Zartner of Milton, GA; Esteban Espin and Victoria Sofia Aranda of St. Augustine, FL; and Leif Rafael Kroska of Grantville, GA. He is also survived by Shirley Landers, his first wife, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 12:30, Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan. It will be followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. G. Gil Watson Pastor Emeritus of Northside Methodist Church at 2 pm. Carl requested that attendees wear colors.
Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Jack's Basket, celebrating babies with Down Syndrome (jacksbasket.org). [or the charity of your choice]
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580