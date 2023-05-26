Byron Richard "Dick" Blackwell, 84, of Bozeman, Montana (formerly of Newnan), passed away on May 18, 2023. Per his request no services are planned. Cremation has been entrusted to Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.
He was born on October 10, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Byron Wayne and Josephine Flygare Blackwell. Dick grew up in San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco State.
On April 3, 1965 he married Shirley Ann Thomas at the Naval Air Station, Norfolk, Virginia. Dick served in the US Navy as a Naval Aviator. After leaving the military, he became a pilot for 31 years with Delta Airlines.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 58 years and his daughter, Heather.
Dick's family would like to thank Brookdale and Highgate facilities for their loving care over the past three years. Memorial gifts should be sent to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and Eagle Mount Horse Therapy program.