Mr. Billy E. Staley, 76, of Grantville, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Mr. Staley was born April 13, 1947, in Grantville, son of the late Ernest Hubert Staley and Vassie Brown Staley. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, he was later employed on oil rigs, served as a tug boat captain, served as a shuttle driver for the Chinese student pilots at Falcon Aviation, but spent most of his life working as a truck driver. He loved riding motorcycles, was a member of the NRA, and was a Harley-Davidson and gun enthusiast. He loved collecting Zippo lighters and trading knick-knacks.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Norma Staley of Grantville; sons, Ernesto Efrain Staley (Bekka) of Ft. Hood, TX, Michael Edward Staley of Alabama, Martin Meza (Kristen) of Carmel, IN; grandchildren, Isla, Sophia, Ana, Yael, Judah, and Zachary; step-daughters, Mary Shelton (Kenny), Dory Shelton (Donny), Patty Walthall (Thomas); and step-son, Tony Engle. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister in-law, Jack and Barbara Staley; sisters and brothers in-law, Mary Ann and Marvin Cook, Faye Teague; and step-daughter, Diana Murphy.
The funeral was 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville, with Pastor Donny Shelton officiating.
