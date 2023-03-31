Bill Dover, age 74, of Newnan, GA passed into glory on March 30, 2023, after a year-long battle with cancer. Bill was known for his jovial spirit, outgoing personality, infectious laugh, and for his kindness to everyone. He grew up the son of a Baptist preacher and was one of nine kids. He came up in the old way, with a love for God, his country, and for honor.
Bill fell in love with his high school sweetheart Kay Herrin in the halls of East Rowan High School in Salisbury, NC. After graduating, Bill enlisted in the US Marine Corps and Kay went off to college, but a year later they were married and moved to Washington, DC where Bill served as an assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff at Headquarters, USMC.
Bill was an exceptional salesperson! He worked in the manufactured housing and home improvement industries and consistently set new sales records. He was an equally talented manager, worked in upper-level management, and started several businesses. His true passion was law enforcement. He dedicated 28 years of volunteer service to the Rowan County Sheriff's office where he achieved the rank of Captain over the Special Deputies Division and was a member of the Special Response Unit. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Salisbury where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the Eureka Masonic Lodge in China Grove and was a Shriner.
Bill spent his later years as a Private Investigator in Salisbury until his retirement in 2018 when he and Kay relocated to Newnan, GA to be near to their grandchildren. In Newnan, he was a faithful member of Calvary Chapel Church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed studying the Bible, gospel singing, and good preaching.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Odell and Jean Dover, along with several beloved siblings, two children in Heaven, Meredith Diane and William Clark; father-in-law Gerald Herrin. He is survived by his loving wife Kay; son, Joel, and daughter-in-love, Kimberly; three grandchildren, Megan, Jake, and Allison; three sisters, Susan (Gaylan) Drye, Brenda Evans, and Fran (Ron) Barton; a mother-in-law that he loved relentlessly, Bonnie Herrin; three sisters-in-law, Denise (Charles) Moody, Lou Anne (Rich) Erdman, and Jane (Tom) Dickens, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bill was a wonderful person, a great friend, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He made sure to tell others how much he loved them and to show love with selfless acts of service. He was honest, kind, loyal to a fault, and a man of his word...always faithful!
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Salisbury, NC on April 15th at 11 am and will be officiated by his son, Dr. Joel Dover. A reception will follow for family and friends. Bill's remains will be placed at the columbarium on the church grounds in a private ceremony with his family. Arrangements are being handled by McKoon in Newnan. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvary Chapel Newnan Building Fund, PO Box 2466 Newnan, GA 30264. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
