Beverly Bowling Boone, 70, of Newnan passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was born June 7, 1953, in Rome, GA to the late Robert Lee Bowling & Ada Catherine Smith Bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Boone, and her husband, Danny Alvin Boone.
Beverly was a graduate of The University of West Georgia where she received her degree in Education.
The funeral is at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Rev. Ebo Elder officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
Survivors include children, Christy Davoudpour & husband David, Jimbo Boone & wife Tabitha; grandchildren, Christina Davoudpour, Jack Davoudpour, Madeline Horton, Olivia Boone; siblings, Bob Bowling, Susan Bowling Oyler, Bill Bowling, Charles Bowling, Joe Bowling; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
