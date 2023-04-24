Betty Wheelus Hunter
Betty Wheelus Hunter, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Primrose, Georgia on March 2, 1942, to the late Charlie and Maggie Morris Wheelus.
Betty will be remembered throughout several communities for her love of cooking for family and friends, particularly for her cornbread dressing. Everybody was always welcome at her home and she always made sure everyone felt like family. Betty was blessed with a giving heart and with that she was always the first to help anyone in need. She had a love for flowers and always enjoyed time playing in her yard. Betty was a longtime member of White Oak ARP Church and for many years she sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Lydia Missionary Circle. She was also a member of the Grantville Senior Center and enjoyed many activities and fun trips with the friends she made there. Betty's greatest joy in life was her family and to them, she will be remembered for being the World's Best Mother, Nana, Aunt Betty and most importantly a friend. She will forever be loved and remembered by all that knew her.
The funeral service celebrating the life Betty lived is Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 4 p.m. at White Oak Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 2796 Gordon Road, in Senoia with the Rev. Winston Skinner and the Rev. Jody Thrower officiating. Betty will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, James Leroy Hunter, following the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6- 8 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., in Newnan.
Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by the love of her life, James Leroy Hunter whom she married in December 1959. Betty is survived by her children, Fran Gosch and her husband David, Darlene Thrower; grandchildren, Hunter Gosch, Alex Gosch (Amanda), Tara Hefner (Carson Noles) and Tiffany Hefner. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Waylinn Gosch, Wheeler Gosch, Christopher "C.J." Brown, Dawn Noles; and her in-laws, Beatrice Boswell (Randy), Louis Dohanich, Rachel Wheelus and Hanzel Foster.
