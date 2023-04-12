Bess Zellars Miller died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Carrollton, Georgia. Known and loved as “Grandmomma” by more than just her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Bess’ adventurous and eccentric spirit will continue to be recognized and appreciated across generations.
She was a strong, humorous and independent woman who treasured her family, her Cavapoo, Duffie, her travels across the globe with her dear friends, and her unique collections, which include hand-made baskets, antique milk glass and unique gold lapel pins featuring animals and insects. Bess savored her time outdoors and particularly enjoyed working in her always-immaculate yard and perfecting her lake house in Wedowee, Alabama, which she generously shared with her family.
Bess was a longtime member at Carrollton First United Methodist Church, where she served as president of the Agape Sunday school class and the Katie Downs Fellowship, as well as a former member of the Administrative Board. She was a member of the Spade and Trowel Garden Club, the Maple Leaf Garden Club and Lit-Mu. Bess was named Citizen of the Year by the Carrollton Junior Woman’s Club in 1969. She was an entrepreneur, former business owner and previous member of the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Bess was revered for her service to the community and regularly volunteered at the Neva Lomason Library Barker Book House.
Bess was born April 24, 1940, and raised at 10 College Street in Newnan, Georgia, with her mother and father, Martha and Hiram Miller, her brother, Hiram Miller, Jr., and her beloved grandparents, “Granny” and “Pa Pete.” She was a dedicated and present mother to her best friend and daughter, Wynn Grisham and son, Tom Glanton.
Bess’ legacy is carried on through her children and their spouses, Glynn Grisham and Kelly Glanton, and through her special relationships with her grandchildren and their spouses, Pete and Curry Glanton, Grace and Evan Brooks, Bess and Luke Waters, Lauren Grisham, Melissa Christensen, and Carly and Conner Mount, as well as her great-grandchildren, Barry Waters, Miller and Annie Glanton, Lucy and Davis Brooks, and James and Louis Mount. Her influence will proudly be passed along to three additional great-grandchildren, who are expected later in 2023.
Friends and family will gather to honor and celebrate Bess’ life on Thursday, April 13 at 2:00 at Carrollton First United Methodist Church, with services provided by Rev. Karen Kagiyama, Rev. Ken Stephens, and family friend, Ben Weber (burial services). Members of the Agape Sunday School class and the Katie Downs Fellowship will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan Street, Carrollton, Ga 30117 or The Tanner Neurology Fund with Tanner Medical Foundation: P.O. Box 695 Carrollton, GA 30112.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.