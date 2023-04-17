Bennie Joe Whitton

Mrs. Jodie Whitton, 79, of Newnan Georgia, formerly of Blue Mountain Beach, Florida, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 in her home along side her husband William Whitton. She was born January 15, 1944 in Wilmington, North Carolina to the late parents Mamie J Nichols and Ben Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Selina Lynn Whitton.
She grew up in Forest Park, Georgia where she met her husband of 61 years, William Whitton. She attended Forest Park High School.
She loved cooking, plants, and animals. She was very artistic. She had a stained glass business. She loved her grandsons Bailey and Carson Whitton. She is survived by her husband William Whitton; son Darrell Whitton and his wife Rhonda; her grandsons Bailey Whitton of Freeport, Fl, and Carson Whitton of Newnan, Georgia; her sister Janice Salsgiver; her favorite niece Kelly Winkles and nephews Joe Gibby, Todd Smith and Chance Whitton.
Condolences can be expressed at www.mckoon.com
