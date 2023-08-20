Benjamin Page Harris, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2023. Ben was born on July 17, 1948, in Newnan, GA to the late Ralph Henry Harris and Helen Shell Harris.
Ben is survived by his brother, George R. Harris (Gail); niece, Jennifer Harris Starr (Alan); nephews, Mike Harris (Kristin), Will Harris, Nathan Harris (Tiffany), and Tom Harris (Emily).
The funeral service celebrating Ben's life is Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of Turin Baptist Church, 29 Church Street, in Turin, GA with Rev. John McDuffie, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow the service at Turin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at the church.
