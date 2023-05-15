Barbara Jane Melear Simon, 88, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on May 10, 2023. She was surrounded by her children and filled with the belief that she was to be greeted by her siblings as she entered Heaven. “He is preparing an eternal place for you,” John 14:2-3. “I am the way, the truth, and the life,” John 14:6.
Mom’s memory faded; however, the magnitude of her love shined. She is survived by her four children, Sandy (Gale), Cheri (Steve), Kathy (Scott), Brad (Sharon); nine grandchildren, Dana, Stephanie, Jennifer (Brian), Becky, Sarah, Lacy, Henry, Luke (Julia) and Alyssa; 18 great-grandchildren: Sydney, Lexia, Amalie, Chase, Tiana, Jada, Ace, Z’harah, Mia, Minayah, Aly, Gioand Weston. Mom/Granny/Gran created this thoroughbred lineage, and we were all honored to have personal relationships.
The family will gather for a private ceremony. Memorials are appreciated and may be made in her name to EarthDanceFarms.org or an organization of your choice.