Barbara Ann Fennell McSherry, born on June 8, 1933, left us June 3,2023.
She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Boston, MA. She moved to Peachtree City, GA in 1971. She was a founding member and first president of the Peachtree City Garden Club.
A registered nurse, she trained at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton, Mass., She continued nursing at Coweta General/ Humana Hospital in Newnan. Barbara was a devout Catholic, an avid reader and beach lover. She was a “fashionista” known for her stylish clothing.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years Richard McSherry, children Maureen Kuebler, Kevin McSherry, Kathleen McElwee, grandchildren Ryan McSherry, Casey Kuebler, Kyle McSherry, Andrew McElwee, Paige McSherry, Brian McElwee and great-grandchildren Alex, Emily, James and Leah.
Condolences and flowers can be sent to 601 Commonwealth Circle Newnan, GA 30263. There will be a Memorial Service this Thursday, June 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on what would have been her 90th Birthday at The Common Wealth Connection located at 4700 Commonwealth Circle Newnan, GA 30263.