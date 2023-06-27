Mr. Anton Moeckel, 64, of Moreland passed away Saturday, June 24th,2023 at Grady Memorial Hospital. He was born March 7, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ralph Moeckel and Peggy Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Eric Moeckel and sister Debra.
Anton grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio with his two older brothers Eric and Jeff Moeckel. He moved to Georgia as a young man. He enjoyed amateur boxing and building up a successful general contracting business. Anton celebrated the birth of his son Joshua Moeckel in 1986. In 1988 he suffered a life-changing accident leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Anton worked hard to adapt to his new circumstances attending college and gaining skills to provide a good life for his son.
Anton is survived by his son Joshua Moeckel, daughter-in-law Rachel Moeckel, and his three beautiful granddaughters: Lillian, Payton, and Nora. His daughter Alisa Maxwell. His brothers Jeff (Debbie) Moeckel and Vaughn Blassingame. His two sisters Michelle Sanchez and Sharyn Laretta Wright, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Anton’s life will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home,38 Jackson St, Newnan, GA 30263 with Rev. Jason Collins officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home.
