August 19, 1935 – May 5, 2023
Annie Laura Bundrick Tillman, 87, of Fairhope, Alabama passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023. The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 in the chapel of the Striffler Hamby Funeral Home, Columbus, Georgia. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Striffler Hamby Funeral Home.
Annie Laura was born in Brundidge, Alabama to the late Robert Bascom Bundrick and the late Dessie Ree Flowers Bundrick. She graduated from Central High School and was an active member of the class of 1953. She married Thomas William (Bill) Tillman on June 25, 1953. Annie Laura retired from James River Corporation, was a member of the Citizens of Georgia Power, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newnan. She enjoyed traveling, watching the Atlanta Braves, and playing various games, but bridge was her favorite. She also enjoyed being a Master Gardener. She was very social and loved visiting with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandson, Robert Wesley (Robbie) Tillman Junior She is survived by her children, Bob Tillman (Debbie), and Jane Tillman Wiggins (Robert), her grandchildren, Ashley Wojciechowski (Tyler), Caye Milstead (Brad), Thomas Wiggins (Leslie), and Ben Tillman (Lauren). She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.