Ms. Ann Galloway Long, 85, of Grantville, GA passed away peacefully in the early morning of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Newnan, GA.
Ann was born April 16, 1937, daughter of the late Arizona Murphy Galloway and the late D.W. Galloway. Ann, Miss Ann, Annie, or Grams, no matter how you knew her or which name you called her by, you knew she was a force to be reckoned with. Ann was valedictorian of Grantville High School Class of 1955, and went on to earn a degree from a secretarial college in Atlanta. Ann was a fierce businesswoman and was a true pioneer for women in trucking– a trail she blazed by becoming the very first woman in fleet lease management in 1965.
Though she spent a few years in Riverdale, Grantville was her home and where she spent most of her years. She was a lifelong member of Grantville United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Grantville and Coweta community. She especially loved being involved with events at Moreland Elementary School, where several times she would often show up in the morning with several waffle irons and endless bowls of batter to make waffles for every single student, teacher, and staff member. Ann loved the holidays and worked tirelessly to make sure they were special. She was famed for her beautiful, sprawling Christmas light displays on her property on Alexander Road.
What Ann loved most of all was being surrounded by family and friends. She knew everyone, and if she didn’t, you can bet she knew someone who did. She loved giving gifts, and was well known for gifting tomato plants and using limited edition coins as business cards for her business Ann’s Trailers & Equipment Sales. Ann had a saying for everything, but her favorite saying was one that she never failed to exemplify, in both business and family: “lead, follow, or get the hell out of the way”.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Phillips and Janet Crews (Jimmy) of Grantville; granddaughters, Mandie Crews Wood (Elysha) of Hoschton, Morgan Crews Bennett (Andrew) of Senoia; grandson, Raif Crews of Grantville; great-granddaughter, Alex Wood; great-grandson, Nolan Bennett; niece, Kathy Tarpley Ham, nephews, Steve Galloway and Charles Nichols. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Beulah Nichols and Rayford Galloway, nephews, Carl Galloway, Lloyd "Tim" Owens Jr., Harold Tarpley, Ron Galloway; nieces, Bobbie Owens Nichols, Jenny Galloway Norwood; and her son-in-law, Mark Phillips.
The family will be having a private memorial and celebration of life Saturday, April 8.
