Anita Dell Madden Keith entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home in Sharpsburg after a three-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Anita was born August 21, 1945, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. After graduating from Newnan High School in 1963, she received a degree in English at the University of Georgia and began her teaching career in the Coweta County School System in 1967. She was very passionate about education and continued her studies at the University of West Georgia earning a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education and Counseling. In addition, she earned an Educational Specialists degree and taught school for 28 years in the Coweta County School System. After retiring from education, Anita furthered her education in nursing and obtained a CNA and LPN from West Georgia Tech. She worked as a caregiver for two years and was a life-long member of Raymond Baptist Church. She was well known for her sweet demeanor and her generosity.
Anita enjoyed many hobbies, including walking, bird watching, photography, reading, traveling, music, visiting museums, and spending time with her family. One project that she dearly loved was compiling letters written by her father to her mother while in service during WWII. She was inspired by art and collected many Blue Dog framed paintings. She was known as Memaw, MawMaw, Mother Nita, Miss Daisy, and was loved by all.
Survivors include her daughters, Leigh Smith and her husband Mark Smith of LaGrange, Melissa Keith Mathes of Sharpsburg; sons, Michael Keith and his wife Stephanie Keith of Lone Oak, Calvin Keith of Hogansville; grandchildren, Leslie and Burton Thomas, Kaitlin Smith, Mikie and Rachel Keith, Shea Keith, Ryan and Lace Mathes, Mitch and Nikki Mathes, Lunden Keith, Amber Johns, Jack Johns, Hunter Johns; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Loubet, Nick Loubet, Stella Keith, Rylan Dyer, Henli Ann Johns, Laiklyn Mathes, Vivian Mathes, Kohen Mathes; brother, James Madden and his wife Kathy Madden; nephew, Alex Madden and his wife Hailey Madden; great-niece, Alyssa Madden, all of Sharpsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Juanita Madden.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to Anita’s caregiver, Sandra Owens.
A Celebration of Anita’s Life will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 1, in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville, with Pastor Brad Thompson officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 2023 Walk To End Alzheimers in LaGrange or to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com