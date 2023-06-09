Angelia Michelle Paulk, 51 of Newnan passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at her home. She was born November 17, 1971 in Atlanta, GA. She worked as a Personnel Manager for Sam’s Club for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jerry Cohran Carter and brother, James Franklin Carter, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Paulk; father, James Franklin Carter, Sr.; stepsons, Jason Paulk and Alex (Melissa) Paulk; grandchildren, Izabella Paulk and Ethan Paulk; sister, Tammey Glenn.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA with Rev. Tommy Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 5-7 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
