Alvin Ralph Warren, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Newnan. He was born on September 21, 1925, in Thiel, AR to the late Forest and Virgie Huggs Warren.
Along with his parents, Alvin is preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Dunn Warren, siblings, Edward Warren, Earl Warren, Billy Joe Warren, Elvin Warren, and daughter-in-law, Charlene Peek Warren. He is survived by his sons, Larry Warren and his wife Vicki, Donnie Warren, grandchildren, Forrest Warren, Patrick Warren, Bryan Warren, Eric Warren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Sue Vowell.
The memorial service celebrating the life Alvin lived is Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution in Alvin's name to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
