Allen Roy Bailey, age 83, of Jackson, Mississippi passed away Monday June 12, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Bailey.
Allen worked as a Machine Operator for Kason Industries for over 20 years. He also served in the United States Army.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is also survived by his three children Kim Bailey of Lapuente, California, Michael Bailey of San Bernadino, California and Erika Bailey of Marietta, GA; brothers Mordine Bailey of Jackson, Mississippi and Douglas Donahue of Flint, Michigan; sisters Ruby Nell Avilles of Clinton, Mississippi, Joann Lee of Clinton, Mississippi, Alice Donahue of Los Angeles, California; five grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
