After making a late-season run to the 2022 state championship softball tournament in Columbus, the Northgate Vikings are ready to return there again in 2023.
Although Head Coach Carleigh Baker lost a solid senior group, there is a strong upper-class contingent and a freshman group that has played a lot of high-level travel ball.
And while graduation took a toll on leadership, it left the pitching rotation intact. And there is another group of upper-class players that will carry the banner from last year’s run.
Jackie Burns, Addie Mease, Ella Oswalt, Harmony Jackson, and Mayah Bostic all have game experience and will be counted on heavily. Burns committed to continuing her softball career at Georgia Southwestern State University earlier this year.
Also, back from last year’s team that will contribute are infields Journey Jackson and Kellie Nalin; both players can also catch.
Sprinkle in a freshman class that includes Savannah Chitnis, Ella Coburn, and Ella Grace Kamer, which bring in a lot of high-level play, and you have a complete and deep roster.
Coach Baker has seen some early signs. She Shared, “We will have one of the more talented teams that we have had here, but our overall team Softball IQ is one of the highest I have been around.”
Region 3-5A will have the usual suspects at the top of the standings. The Lady Vikings will battle Northside-Columbus and Harris County for the top spot. All three teams made it to Columbus last year and finished in the final eight.
Northgate will open their season against Newnan in the second week of August.