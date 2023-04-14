The Northgate Lady Vikings tennis team, under the leadership of Head Coach Todd Wisenbaker, defeated McIntosh this week to win the Region 3-5A championship.
They will host Arabia Mountain next week in the first round of the GHSA state tournament.
The Lady Vikings team includes Audrey Wheeless, Jennifer Siegel, Trinity Tremblay, Abigail Vogel, Marlis Savio, Mia Morris, Violet Valentino, Emme Peace, Kaitlyn Lackey, Helena Gibson and Elaina Van Camp.
Coach Wisenbaker’s boys team will also host in the first round of the state playoffs. They finished as runners-up in the region. They will host Tucker High School in the first round.
The boys team consists of Leyton Dunn, Levi Smith, Brady Bergum, Philip Stefan, Bryson Takvorian, William Boney, David Onohwosa, Thomas Akey, Jackson Akey, Tyler Worley and Alex Stenz.
Additionally, the Newnan Cougars were also the champions of Region 5-6A and will host Etowah in the first round of the playoffs. Other local teams that qualified for the state playoffs include: East Coweta boys and girls, who play Valdosta; the Newnan Lady Cougars, who will travel to River Ridge; and the Trinity Christian girls, who will travel to SE Bulloch.
All first-round playoff matches are scheduled for this upcoming week.