Katy Ann Killingsworth, who has Down syndrome, has been swimming with the YMCA’s adaptive swim program since 2014 and it has not only impacted her and the other children, but also the parents, said her mother, Juanita Killingsworth.
“I think that’s the biggest thing for us,” Juanita Killingsworth said. “When you have a child with a disability, there are things that happen in each other’s family that are different from everybody else. We’re dealing with things that other families don’t have a clue about like social security, supplemental income and Katie Beckett Medicaid. This gives us the opportunity to share with each other and to just bond.”
The adaptive swim program focuses on water safety and drowning prevention.
The program has been in place for quite some time, according to Megan Benvenuto, executive director of Northwest Family YMCA. In that time the program has impacted many children and their families, Benvenuto added.
“Obviously, physical activity is a big thing for her because she doesn’t get as much activity as she should,” Juanita Killingsworth said of her daughter. “But because she’s with the other girls, they will have races against each other, ‘Who does the best at this today?’ and things like that. It’s a challenge between the two or three of them.”
The impact that the program has on the community as a whole caught the attention of Gas South’s community outreach program.
Gas South – a natural gas provider based in Atlanta – has been giving back to the community since it was founded in 2006. The company committed to giving back five percent of their profits in 2017. In 2022, they gave more than $3.6 million back to the community.
“Our tagline is to be a fuel for good, and I think it’s really important that as a company we live through that not just in the writing of checks and making of investments but really hope, feel and encourage our employees to feel empowered to give back every day,” said Carley Stephens, Gas South manager for Community Affairs. “It’s a call to action that invites anyone to join us in doing whatever little you can everyday to make our communities a better place.”
“The funds from Gas South have enabled us to not just provide programming here at the Summit Family Y but made it so that we could open scholarships up across the metro area and be able to make this program available to anyone that needs it,” Benvenuto adds.
Erin Hight, Aquatics director, adds that the funds also allow the program to train instructors in the skills and provide resources that they need to work with the kids. Training will now be available throughout the metro area.
“We’re just so thankful for the program as it has been, and anything better is going to be amazing, so we appreciate it,” Killingsworth adds.