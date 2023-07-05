Katy Ann Killingsworth, who has Down syndrome, has been swimming with the YMCA’s adaptive swim program since 2014 and it has not only impacted her and the other children, but also the parents, said her mother, Juanita Killingsworth.

“I think that’s the biggest thing for us,” Juanita Killingsworth said. “When you have a child with a disability, there are things that happen in each other’s family that are different from everybody else. We’re dealing with things that other families don’t have a clue about like social security, supplemental income and Katie Beckett Medicaid. This gives us the opportunity to share with each other and to just bond.”