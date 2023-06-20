Yeager Road Community Resource Center holds expo

More than 100 visitors, vendors and exhibitors, and volunteers recently attended the Yeager Road Community Resource Center’s third annual health and wellness expo.
Organizers say the goal was to highlight the importance of making health a priority, focusing particularly on adding more plant-based options to people’s diets. The theme was “Taking Care of Your Health Like It’s Golden.”
The event was held at the Asa Powell Expo Building at the Coweta County Fairgrounds, where medical providers and EMT’s checked blood pressure and administered COVID shots, as well as performing other health screenings.
Nonprofits and exhibitors representing all facets of health – mind, body, spirit, financial and academia – stayed busy doing posture checks, distributing books and providing other services. There were games for children, free backpacks, free ice cream and free plant-based hot dogs for the first 100 people.
A vegan food demonstration by Laura Lee – BSN, MSN, CRNA and health ministries leader at Newnan First Seventh-day Adventist Church – was a highlight of the event. Organizers said the idea for the food demonstration came from young adults indicating that they didn’t cook fresh vegetables because they didn’t know how.
Lee, who advocates eating a plant-based diet, chopped up fresh vegetables and added them to rice noodles to illustrate a simple recipe that most anyone could prepare.
Other components of the event included food and clothing distribution and door prizes.
Yeager Road Resource Center is an outreach of Newnan First Seventh-day Adventist Church. The center serves the community through monthly food distribution; housing resources; health resources; and other services like grief ministry, financial empowerment seminars, Bible studies and prayer ministry.