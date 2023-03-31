20230422 ED-Bass Middle golf car

Yamaha representatives deliver a custom golf car to Blake Bass Middle School. Pictured are Yamaha President Taka Imanishi, Yamaha Vice President Bob Brown, Principal Cindy Bennett and Yamaha Vice President Wayne Pierce.

 Photo courtesy Yamaha

A large public school campus can be intimidating, especially for those young people who have issues with mobility due to an injury or a permanent disability.

For a special group of students at Blake Bass Middle School, inclusion and accessibility to all parts of the campus was proving difficult due to walking distances.