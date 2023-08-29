20230830 Yamaha.jpg

Joe Fruscione, a Yamaha IT Project Analyst, first experienced working at Yamaha through an internship. Now he’s full time and loving his work. 

Yamaha will be recruiting at several college career fairs over the next few months. 

College students in engineering, business or technical disciplines who are looking for career opportunities on Atlanta’s south side can take a good look at what is happening at the Yamaha campus in Newnan. 