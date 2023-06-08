Witness helps police ID entering auto suspects in Target parking lot

A watchful witness helped police apprehend several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars.
The incident occurred Monday afternoon when a caller contacted 911 to report the teenagers who were reportedly walking through the Target parking lot and pulling on door handles of parked cars.
The witness told police they saw one male enter a car near the Los Abuelos restaurant. The caller stayed on the phone line to help officers identify the teenagers.
The caller said two of the suspects were spotted walking between cars and pulling on handles, but when someone approached them, the suspects would ask for money and continue walking.
Police apprehended Amir Graves, 17, Dejoun White 17, both of Newnan, and a 15-year-old juvenile. A glass punch, used to break windows, was reportedly found by police.
White was charged with entering auto and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Graves was charged with criminal trespass, after he was criminally trespassed from Ashley Park property in 2022, according to police.
The 15-year-old was turned over to juvenile court staff.