Canongate Elementary School third grade teacher Mollie Wilson is 2023 Coweta County Teacher of the Year.
Wilson – along with fellow finalists Mary Amoson, a kindergarten teacher from Brooks Elementary, and Julie Eidson, a sixth grade teacher from East Coweta Middle, and the other school-level Teachers of the Year – were honored during a ceremony at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts Tuesday.
“What a job we have!” Wilson said to her fellow teachers after she was announced as the county’s top teacher.
Wilson has taught at Canongate since 2021 and serves as the grade-level chair. She is STEM-certified and co-sponsors Canongate’s photography club.
She came to the Coweta County School System in 2010, teaching second grade and fourth grade language arts at Elm Street Elementary before moving to Canongate. Her teaching career began in 1998 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish School in Athens, and she has taught in Fulton and Fayette county schools as well.
Wilson said she ensures her students are connected to the world around them through literature, by helping them see how they can have an impact through service projects and by connecting them to the wider world through field trips.
Balancing the needs of all stakeholders in a school community is a major public education issue, Wilson said, from district leaders, administrators and teachers to parents, students and policymakers.
But it’s always the students who are at the heart of their work, Wilson said at Thursday’s event.
“We are privileged to see their grip from the possibles to the probables to the definitely,” Wilson said. “And we get to see them do that year after year.”
As Coweta County Teacher of the Year, Wilson will serve as the county’s nominee for Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Coweta County’s Teachers of the Year are selected by their fellow certified teachers at each school in recognition of exemplary teaching, and they serve as ambassadors of their profession. This year’s honorees represent grade levels from kindergarten through 12th grade and a range of educational disciplines, including English/ language arts, math, music, science and STEM education, and special education, as well as media specialists.
This year’s honorees include:
Alexis Cofer, first grade (Arbor Springs Elementary)
Emily Holloway, fifth grade (Arnco-Sargent Elementary)
Lesley Walden, special education (Atkinson Elementary)
JoAnna Rawson, fourth grade (Eastside Elementary)
Cindy Ulinski, EIP (Elm Street Elementary)
Christie Thompson, seventh and eighth grade social studies (Empower Program)
Shelby Trowell, first grade (Glanton Elementary)
Latanya Reeves, third grade English/language arts (Jefferson Parkway Elementary)
Ashley Akers, EIP (Moreland Elementary)
Rebekah Wren, third grade (Newnan Crossing Elementary)
Tami Merry, second grade (Northside Elementary)
Brooke Little, second grade (Poplar Road Elementary)
Concetta Amey, kindergarten (Ruth Hill Elementary)
Christy Jennings, music (Thomas Crossroads Elementary)
Whitney Strickland, second grade (Welch Elementary)
Ciara Johnson, media specialist (Western Elementary)
Melissa Bedenbaugh, kindergarten (White Oak Elementary)
Jennifer Powell, first grade (Willis Road Elementary)
Kerry Parsons, sixth grade English/language (Arnall Middle)
Oscar Prado, band (Blake Bass Middle)
Stephanie Skinner, STEM (Evans Middle)
Joshua Bishop, Spanish Connections (Lee Middle)
Melissa Houghton, social studies (Maggie Brown Middle)
Anissa Andrews, eighth grade special education (Madras Middle)
Jessica Royal, seventh grade math (Smokey Road Middle)
Natalie Hynson, graphic arts (Central Educational Center)
Heather Dailey, special education (East Coweta High)
Tabatha Cyprian, special education (Newnan High)
Caitlin Nail, special education (Northgate High)
Ginger Armstrong, math (Winston Dowdell Academy)
Teachers of the Year are considered exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled classroom teachers who are selected by their peers in each Coweta County School System school.
Finalists for Coweta County Teacher of the Year are chosen by previous teachers of the year and independent judges based on the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement, contributions to education and ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.
The Coweta County Board of Education presents the annual Coweta County Teacher of the Year program in partnership with the Newnan Pilot Club.