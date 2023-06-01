20230601 Teacher of the Year 1

Mollie Wilson is congratulated by teachers, administrators and school board members at the Coweta County Teacher of the Year celebration Thursday.

Canongate Elementary School third grade teacher Mollie Wilson is 2023 Coweta County Teacher of the Year.

Wilson – along with fellow finalists Mary Amoson, a kindergarten teacher from Brooks Elementary, and Julie Eidson, a sixth grade teacher from East Coweta Middle, and the other school-level Teachers of the Year – were honored during a ceremony at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts Tuesday.