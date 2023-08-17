Cade Wilson started his fifth grade year at Willis Road Elementary School with a national art award under his belt.
Wilson was a fourth grader at the school when – with the guidance of art teacher Annie McMichael – he entered the Illustrating America Art Contest sponsored by the Newnan VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary.
After winning first place at the post level for the grade 3-5 category, he advanced to the state level for further judging. In June, Wilson’s artwork won first place at the State VFW Convention in Macon.
At the VFW National Convention in Phoenix, Arizona, Wilson’s artwork was selected as third place winner.
At a recent meeting of VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary, Wilson was congratulated and presented with his state and national awards, which included a cash prize.
Auxiliary officials said Wilson is the first national winner in the many youth contests sponsored by the organization over the past six years.