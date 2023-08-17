20230819 ED Cade Wilson

Pictured from left are Jenni Parnell, youth chairman; Willis Road Elementary School art teacher Annie McMichael; Cade Wilson; and Christina Mathis, president of VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary.

 Photo courtesy Janet Alford

Cade Wilson started his fifth grade year at Willis Road Elementary School with a national art award under his belt.

Wilson was a fourth grader at the school when – with the guidance of art teacher Annie McMichael – he entered the Illustrating America Art Contest sponsored by the Newnan VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary.