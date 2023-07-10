07-08-2023 Wiley 010

Quinlan Wiley (No. 8) won in this game against Jones County in February 2021. After two years at East Georgia State, Wiley will play his final two years of college baseball with Cumberland University.

The pipeline of talent produced by the East Coweta baseball program continued when pitcher and 2021 graduate Quinlan Wiley committed to continuing his baseball career with the Cumberland University Phoenix in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Wiley spent the last two seasons with the East Georgia State Bobcats in Swainsboro, Georgia. While with the Bobcats, Wiley won six games and recorded a save. He pitched 97 innings in his Bobcat career with 76 strikeouts.