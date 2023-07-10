The pipeline of talent produced by the East Coweta baseball program continued when pitcher and 2021 graduate Quinlan Wiley committed to continuing his baseball career with the Cumberland University Phoenix in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Wiley spent the last two seasons with the East Georgia State Bobcats in Swainsboro, Georgia. While with the Bobcats, Wiley won six games and recorded a save. He pitched 97 innings in his Bobcat career with 76 strikeouts.
In 2022, Wiley was named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) pitcher of the week in late February for a two-hit, complete-game win over Monroe College.
While at East Coweta, Wiley was a top-of-the-line starter for Head Coach Franklin DeLoach. He led the 2021 East Coweta staff in innings pitched with 57 and won five games with a 2.09 ERA and 69 strikeouts.
In the first round of the 2021 state playoffs, Wiley pitched a complete game against Harrison to lead the Indians to a 6-2 series-clinching win. Wiley held Harrison to four hits and struck out ten.
Cumberland University is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) baseball powerhouse. They won national championships in 2004, 2010, and 2014 and finished as runners up in1995 and 2006.
Cumberland competes in the Mid-South Conference and is under the leadership of Head Coach Ryan Hunt.