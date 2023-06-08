When Cowetans tune in to Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent,” some may see a familiar young face as the Lil Rascalz drumline takes the stage.
Newnan resident Artavious “Trayvonne” Hamler, 10, is a part of the 20-piece student ensemble, which is made up entirely of drummers 12 and under from all across Georgia. Hamler is a student at the Atlanta Drum Academy, which put together Lil Rascalz to audition for the show.
“Trayvonne has been a dedicated student of the Atlanta Drum Academy, honing his skills and developing his passion for percussion,” said Atlanta Drum Academy Executive Director James Riles III in a press release. “His hard work and dedication have paid off, as he and his drumline have been selected to showcase their talent on one of the biggest stages in the world.”
Hamler, an honor student and rising fifth grader at White Oak Elementary School, has been playing drums since he was 4. But that interest may have been evident when he was even younger.
“I used to be a baby, and I just liked to hit on things,” Hamler said.
He performs at church on a drum kit but concentrates on bass drum for the ensemble in the video audition selected for the show.
The drumline has already performed live for the judges, and Hamler said he especially enjoyed meeting Terry Crews.
“He’s just neat,” he said. “I think he’s a really cool guy.”
His music has already put him in contact with celebrities like Steve Harvey and Tyler Perry, and Hamler has been in commercials, played at pro sports events and even did a photoshoot for Amazon. His dad, Artavious, said Hamler is so dedicated and his schedule gets so full that he rarely has time for “normal” activities – or, sometimes, to rest.
“They went over there to California for that one day, and everything went like scheduled,” Artavious said. “And then it was crazy because he got called up right when he got into bed. They called him and said we’re gonna come back and do some commercials. He was just about asleep, and I said, ‘Hey, do you want to be famous? This is what it takes.’”
Hamler said he already has a backup plan if the fame and fortune thing doesn’t work out.
“I want to join the Navy SEALs,” he said.
Although the Lil Rascalz have already performed for the judges, and the Season 18 opener featuring some of the auditions premiered last week, there is no word yet on when Hamler’s episode will air. After it does, at some point the drumline will need votes from the public to move on in the competition.
He encouraged all of his hometown folks to vote for the group when the time comes.
“Vote for us and make this child’s life dream come true,” Hamler said.
“America’s Got Talent” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.