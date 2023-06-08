When Cowetans tune in to Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent,” some may see a familiar young face as the Lil Rascalz drumline takes the stage.

Newnan resident Artavious “Trayvonne” Hamler, 10, is a part of the 20-piece student ensemble, which is made up entirely of drummers 12 and under from all across Georgia. Hamler is a student at the Atlanta Drum Academy, which put together Lil Rascalz to audition for the show.