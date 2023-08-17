Students from the Welch Elementary School K-Kids Club attended a meeting of Newnan VFW Post 2667 and Auxiliary on Saturday.
The club is supported by the White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Club and led by teacher Mary Thompson. Before coming to Welch this year, Thompson taught REACH classes at Ruth Hill Elementary School, where last year she was selected VFW Department of Georgia Elementary Teacher of the Year.
At the meeting, Thompson was presented with a certificate from the VFW national commander by VFW Past Commander Jeff Bouchard commemorating the honor.
The students had painted rocks to raffle off to the Veterans in attendance, calling their special presentation “Veterans Rock!” Names were drawn and the students presented each winner with one of the hand-painted stones.
“They wanted to show their appreciation to our hometown heroes,” Thompson said.