This weekend, summer is in full swing.
The upcoming heat wave is expected to bring the hottest temperatures Georgia has experienced this year. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to high 90s with the heat index climbing above 105 F over several days.
According to the National Weather Service, Georgians should practice heat safety outdoors. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible and limit strenuous activities, experts said.
When spending large amounts of time outside, watch out for common signs of heat exhaustion – dizziness, clammy skin, rapid or weak pulse and muscle cramps. Illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke can happen fast, officials said.
They also urge Georgians to make sure they never leave kids or pets unattended in a hot car. While indoors, check on the elderly, disabled and ill, as well as those without air conditioning.
Groups at the highest risk for heat-related sickness and complications are pregnant women, newborns, young children, elderly people and people with chronic illnesses.
Along with the heat, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for metro Atlanta by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division. This means that air quality will be in the unhealthy range for those in high risk groups.
Those that suffer from heart or lung ailments are warned to limit outdoor activity.
The poor air quality is not only in the state of Georgia but in several regions of the county. It is caused by the almost 500 active wildfires in Canada.
The National Weather Service encourages residents to be cautious about how much time is spent outdoors and be aware of the conditions outside over the holiday weekend and the Fourth of July.