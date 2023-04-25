A Luthersville man wanted for crimes in Coweta and Meriwether County is behind bars after fleeing from police on a motorcycle.
David Ellis Cooper, 34, is charged with fleeing from police, obstruction of officers, no taillights, failure to maintain lane and probation violation after his arrest Sunday night.
Deputies responded to the area of Bexton Road in reference to a noise complaint and possible dispute. While en route, deputies noticed a motorcycle without a taillight, and the passenger was not wearing a helmet, according to the police report.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Cooper, failed to pull over when the deputy attempted a traffic stop and continued traveling on Hardaway Road until he reached the intersection with Haynie Road when the passenger fell off the bike and onto the gravel, the report states.
The pursuit continued toward Bexton Road Baptist Church when the bike drove through the grass of the church. The deputy found the motorcycle leaning against a tress near the woodbine and a helmet was found in the middle of Bexton Road.
The deputy heard someone running in the woods and eventually found Cooper sitting up against a tree.
Cooper reportedly told deputies he ran because he doesn’t have a license and his passenger didn’t have a helmet. It was confirmed Cooper had active warrants in Meriwether County for aggravated assault and another in Coweta County for a weapons offense.
He was taken into custody and transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Coweta County Jail.