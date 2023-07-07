On Friday, the city of Newnan celebrated the renovation of the Wadsworth parking lot that included the addition of 20 parking spaces, a seating area and a loading dock.
Bette Hickman, a member of the city’s Cultural Arts Commission, which does the programming for the Wadsworth, said the project was much appreciated by the commission members.
“I really had always hoped that it would be visually beautiful, which it has been,” Hickman said. “It’s just lovely.”
Council member George Alexander had the honor of cutting the ribbon during the ceremony.
“We’ve made a lot of improvements,” Alexander said. “A lot went in (to) this. So, we’re real happy with it and I just want to thank everyone.”
He listed the seating area, ramps that make the building wheelchair accessible, retaining walls and landscaping as just a few of the upgrades. In addition, the parking lot now has almost double the parking area at 47 spaces.
The renovations have been years in the making. The city hired Ironwood Design to develop conceptual plans in July 2020. Work began soon after the city council allocated $1.76 million to the project in February of this year.
Ronda Helton, project manager for the city, said the project did go over budget, costing $1,788,790.
“The additional cost, including contingency, was for having to relocate a major utility pole that was not in the contractor’s original scope, as well as adding the boulder wall to address the slope on Lee Street,” Helton said.
Hickman said she was very pleased that the city had chosen to include a seating area.
“It gives an opportunity for people when they’re gathering for an event, to come out and sit,” she said. “I would not be surprised if in the future there would be little gatherings there with food and drink.”