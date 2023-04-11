A Troup County vlogger wants to publicly address the Coweta County Board of Education, and if doesn’t get his way, he says he’ll sue.
Russell Clarence Pickron Jr., a self-proclaimed “First Amendment auditor” from LaGrange, sent a letter of intent to sue via email to board members and school system officials on Sunday night, alleging they violated his civil rights by denying his requests to speak at board meetings.
The Coweta County Board of Education includes in each regular monthly meeting a 45-minute slot dedicated to public speakers. Speakers are required to fill out and sign a request form that includes their names, addresses and the subject on which they plan to speak for a maximum of five minutes. The form also outlines the rules and requirements for speakers.
Board policy requires public speakers to be Coweta County residents, parents of students in the Coweta County School System or employees of the Coweta County School System.
Pickron has contacted the school system multiple times asking to speak at Coweta County Board of Education meetings, according to Public Information Officer Dean Jackson, but his requests have been denied because he does not meet any of the requirements for publicly addressing the board.
In school system communication obtained by The Newnan Times-Herald through an open records request, Jackson repeatedly explains to Pickron – who listed a LaGrange address on his speaker form – why he is not eligible to speak.
The email exchanges
“Oh ok. I have to be a resident of Coweta to speak at the public board meeting?” Pickron confirmed with Jackson during an email exchange on Jan. 13, 2023. He did not contact Jackson again until Monday, April 10, the day after he emailed school officials his notice of intent to sue.
According to school system records, on Monday Jackson picked up the January email thread to respond in writing to Pickron’s voicemail requesting to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.
Jackson asked Pickron to confirm the address he included on the January request and reiterated board policy.
“The home address that you have listed on your previous speaker's agreement … indicates that you are a resident of Troup County,” Jackson wrote. “As a resident of another county, you are not eligible to participate in scheduled public comment during board meetings under our school board's adopted policy. Please take a look at your attached January speaker's form to see if the information submitted there is correct.”
Pickron confirmed he is a Troup County resident, telling Jackson he only provided his address “as a courtesy.” He went on to accuse the board of using the policy to “censor who they allow to speak at a public board meeting” and insisted he has a right to speak.
“As a tax payer and right to petition (sic), I would please like to be added to this evenings (sic) agenda to address the elected officials of the Coweta School Board,” Pickron continued on Tuesday morning.
Jackson again denied his request, saying board policy is not arbitrary.
“The school board doesn't ‘censor’ anyone,” Jackson responded. “They have basic rules in place, in accordance with state law, regarding who can participate in public comment during a regular board meeting. As does every school board in Georgia and across the United States.
“In our case, the rules are that public comment at a Coweta County School Board meeting is reserved for Coweta County residents and taxpayers, and Coweta County School System parents and employees,” Jackson said. “You are not any one of those.”
The ante litem letter
Prior to his 11th-hour effort on Tuesday, Pickron cited Georgia law and the state’s Open Meetings Act in his ante litem letter (notice of intent to sue), saying board policy “would be a violation of one’s rights.”
“I am sure that the Coweta County School System receives federal and state funding,” he wrote in the letter. “Therefore, how can a policy supersede a Georgia Law or the U.S. Constitution. (sic)”
In Georgia, ante litem notices are required when a person intends to sue a “local government entity” for personal injury resulting from negligence on the part of an employee of a local government entity.
But ante litem notices are not required for claims against school districts, according to Georgia law, which specifically excludes “local school systems” from the legal definition of “local government entity.”
And Georgia’s Open Meetings Act only requires that meetings be open to the public “except as otherwise provided for by law.” It does not address public speaking at meetings, which is typically controlled by the meeting policies and procedures set in advance by each individual board or governing body.
It’s a distinction Jackson made clear in writing Tuesday.
“Am I allowed to attend the board meeting?” Pickron asked via email.
“Yes, you can certainly attend,” Jackson responded. “You requested, however, to be signed up for public comment … You can't do that.”
In his ante litem letter, Pickron wrote that he is not seeking financial compensation but writes, "If successful I plan to only ask for a refund of money paid to file the suit..."
He also claims that he doesn’t actually want to sue.
“Please do not force me to file suit in the Coweta County Superior Court to enforce (sic) the
Coweta County School System to follow the law,” he wrote, then against asks school officials to contact him so he can be “placed on the school board agenda.”
While he does invoke his Georgia Transparency YouTube Channel and retired Assistant Superintendent Vince Bass in the letter, Pickron does not appear to have consulted an attorney to help him move forward with any lawsuit.
Also missing from the letter was any mention of a time frame or date by which Pickron expects the school system to comply with his demands before he moves forward with a lawsuit.
Lawsuits and channel content
Pickron is no stranger to litigation. A former corrections officer with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Pickron in 2020 filed a discrimination suit against the CCSO, claiming he was not given appropriate accommodation for PTSD. The case was settled in 2022.
In 2021, Pickron – a U.S. Army veteran – joined a multi-million-dollar class action lawsuit against manufacturing giant 3M. The suit alleges 3M produced defective military-issue earplugs that caused hearing loss in hundreds of thousands of users. That multi-jurisdictional case is still making its way through the U.S. court system.
He’s made several trips to school system offices in Coweta County and surrounding areas – as well as filming in courthouses, police stations and other governmental facilities in Georgia and other states since creating the monetized YouTube channel early last year.
Pickron says his channel “aims to hold our public employees accountable and ensure they are providing courteous and professional service,” but critics have called his methods intrusive and harassing. In at least one instance, those methods resulted in a trip to jail.
While attempting to generate YouTube content at Savannah’s Coastal State Prison in November 2022, Pickron was arrested on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony loitering near inmates after being ordered to desist as a result of that incident.
For information on the Coweta County Board of Education’s policies and on publicly addressing the board, visit www.cowetaschools.net.