A Senoia man was killed after reportedly exchanging gunfire with a Coweta County deputy.
The incident occurred Saturday night when deputies from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Tranquil Road in Senoia in reference to a domestic dispute.
Just after 9 p.m., authorities said they were contacted by a female victim advising she’d been shot by a male, identified as Michael Adams, on the scene.
As deputies arrived, they attempted to convince Adams to put the gun down, but were unsuccessful. Adams exited the residence and pointed the gun at deputies, at which time two deputies and one officer fired their weapons and hit Adams, according to a GBI press release.
Adams, 76, was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. Adams’ wife was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 38th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.