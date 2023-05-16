VFW Post 2667 recognized Cadet Collin M. Dover with the Military Excellence Award at their recent awards ceremony.
Dover earned this award due to good academic standing, satisfactory progress in the cadet program, outstanding achievement in community service and/or the cadet program, outstanding leadership in the cadet program, high moral character, involvement in patriotic programs, demonstrated potential, and willingness to assume higher levels of responsibility, positive attitude toward the ROTC program and active in at least one other extracurricular activity.