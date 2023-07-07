(UPDATE 7/8 2:38 p.m. - victim expected to recover, suspect identified, charges added, employees reflect on shooting and aftermath.)
Authorities said a man shot by an employee is expected to recover, and the suspected shooter remains behind bars.
The incident occurred Thursday morning at Global Powertrain Systems off Dart Road in Newnan.
Authorities received a 911 call regarding a shooting at the business just after 8 a.m.
The suspected shooter, identified as Sylvester Florence Jr., reportedly opened fire, hitting a supervisor at the facility three times.
Responding deputies worked to clear the building while secondary units responding to the area set up a perimeter.
After receiving reports Florence may have fled the scene on a motorcycle, a Newnan Police officer located the motorcycle that matched the description near Glenn Street.
Florence reportedly ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after.
The victim, identified only as the suspect’s boss, was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was the only person shot during the incident.
Witnesses and coworkers were told to clear the building and remained outside while investigators conducted interviews, and authorities worked to fully secure the building.
Florence, 46, of Newnan, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, methamphetamine possession, and probation violation.
Florence was denied bond during a first appearance hearing.
As of Friday afternoon, the victim was listed as stable and recovering and could be discharged from the hospital in a few days, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Florence pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly shooting someone in the leg on Calhoun Street in August 2018. He was sentenced to serve four years of a 15-year prison sentence.
Co-workers reflect on shooting
Global Powertrain System employee Nicholas Ellis said he didn’t see the shooting, just the aftermath.
“I just turned to the left after I heard all the yelling because I was wondering what was going on,” Ellis said.
The victim was holding his neck and he looked surprised, Ellis said.
Devante Carter, also a new employee, said he was told to leave the building because there may have been a shooter inside. It was frightening, he said
“People (were) just storming to the front, the back. It was chaotic,” Carter said. “Nobody knew what to do.”
Ken Masten, an employee who has worked there for about 3.5 months, lay on the ground after the incident, still processing what had happened.
“I’m a little shaken,” Masten said. “Like a martini — shaken but not stirred.”
He said he expected the reality of what happened to hit him later, after he was home.
Alexis O’Brien, who has worked at the company for about two years, said she was in shock.
“You would never think (something) like this would happen where you work,” O’Brien said.
Jamaris Walker, who has worked for the company for about a year, said he just heard a boom and then people yelling to get out of the warehouse. He didn’t know what had happened. Employees use loud equipment, and he said he thought there might have been an accident. Once he found out there had been a shooting, he was terrified, he said.
“It’s a very scary thing,” Walker said. “You’ve got people here that are working to provide for their families and then you’ve got people that’s coming in doing stuff like that.”
He said he was concerned some of his coworkers might be afraid to go back to work.
“They ain’t never witnessed something like that,” Walker said.
Ruben Reese, a four-year employee, said he didn’t know anything about the shooter other than that he had worked in another part of the building. He said he thinks maybe the company should screen employees better, but wasn’t sure if it would help.
“I don’t know what triggered him,” Reese said and added that he doesn’t know why shootings have popped up around the country this holiday week. “I have no idea. This day and age? Society? Blame it on the economy, too. I don’t know what to say about it. I really don’t.”
Newnan Times-Herald reporter Laura Camper contributed to this story