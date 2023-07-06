(UPDATE 7/6 2:38 p.m. - suspect identified, charges added, victim remains in critical but stable condition, employees reflect on shooting and aftermath.)
A man suspected of shooting his boss at work is in custody.
The incident occurred Thursday at Global Powertrain Systems off Dart Road.
Authorities received a 911 call regarding a shooting at the business just after 8 a.m. Responding deputies worked to clear the building while secondary units responding to the area set up a perimeter.
After receiving information the shooter may have fled the scene on a motorcycle, a Newnan Police officer located the motorcycle that matched the description near Glenn Street.
The driver reportedly ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot, but was taken into custody shortly after.
The victim, identified only as the suspect’s boss, was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital and was last listed in stable condition after being shot several times, according to Maj. Warren Campbell of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Only one person was shot during the incident, authorities said.
Witnesses and co-workers were told to clear the building and remained outside while investigators interviewed and authorities worked to fully secure the building.
The shooter has been identified as Sylvester Florence Jr., 46, of Newnan. Florence has been charged with aggravated assault, with additional charges possible.
Florence pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly shooting someone in the leg on Calhoun Street in August 2018. He was sentenced to serve 4 years of a 15-year prison sentence.
Co-workers reflect on shooting
Global Powertrain System employee Nicholas Ellis said he didn’t see the shooting, just the aftermath.
“I just turned to the left after I heard all the yelling because I was wondering what was going on,” Ellis said. “(The victim) was holding his neck and he looked surprised.”
Devante Carter, also a new employee, said he was told to leave the building because there may have been a shooter inside. It was frightening.
“People just storming to the front, the back. It was chaotic,” Carter said. “Nobody knew what to do.”
Ken Masten, a relatively new employee having worked there for about 3.5 months, lay on the ground still processing what had happened.
“I’m a little shaken,” Masten said. “Like a martini — shaken but not stirred.”
But he added that he expected the reality of what happened to hit him later after he was home.
Alexis O’Brien, who has worked at the company for about two years, said she was in shock.
“You would never think (something) like this would happen where you work,” O’Brien said.
Jamaris Walker, who has worked for the company for about a year, said he just heard a boom and then people yelling to get out of the warehouse. He didn’t know what had happened. They use loud equipment and he thought there might have been an accident. Once he found out there had been a shooting, it was terrifying, he said.
“It’s a very scary thing,” Walker said. “You’ve got people here that are working to provide for their families and then you’ve got people that’s coming in doing stuff like that.”
He was concerned that some of the people might be afraid to go back to work.
“They ain’t never witnessed something like that,” Walker said.
Ruben Reese, a four-year employee, said he didn’t know anything about the shooter other than he had worked in another part of the building. He thought maybe the company should screen employees better, but wasn’t sure if it would help.
“I don’t know what triggered him,” Reese said and added that he doesn’t know why shootings have popped up around the country this holiday week. “I have no idea. This day and age? Society? Blame it on the economy, too. I don’t know what to say about it. I really don’t.”
Newnan Times-Herald reporter Laura Camper contributed to this story