You don’t have to be a cycling enthusiast to enjoy the upcoming criterium race that will see downtown Newnan turned into a closed-circuit bicycle racing event.
For the first time in its history, Newnan will host a criterium race, which will feature riders racing through downtown at speeds up to 35 mph.
Wayne Whitesides of the East Point Track Club is helping organize the event and said the opportunity to race in downtown Newnan is a rare opportunity.
“For us, this is a dream location,” Whitesides said. “It’s not often we can get a downtown crit course around a historic courthouse with all the buildings. But the excitement and buy-in we’ve gotten from the city has been amazing. You can feel the energy and excitement."
Unlike traditional bike races where spectators wait all day to see riders pass them once, crit racing has riders passing viewers every few minutes, which Whiteside says offers a more engaging experience. Announcers at the event also provide details about the race to spectators.
“While you can’t see the entire race happening at once like at a NASCAR event, this allows people the opportunity to walk along the course and find a spot they like, maybe a corner and really experience the race,” he said.
But while the race is the main event, it’s just another good excuse for people to come downtown to have a good time.
Just like in Athens, where the Athens Twilight Crit Race has been a mainstay for over 40 years. The annual event is the most popular crit race in the Southeast, if not the entire country, Whiteside said.
“In Athens, I’d say 95 percent of the people that come have no understanding of what’s happening, but they’re having a great time,” he said. “It’s a social experience to eat, drink and have fun with friends like any other festival.”