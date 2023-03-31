20230329 CRIT

For the first time in its history, Newnan will host a criterium race, which will feature riders racing through downtown at speeds up to 35 mph.

 Photographer: Brian Carson

You don’t have to be a cycling enthusiast to enjoy the upcoming criterium race that will see downtown Newnan turned into a closed-circuit bicycle racing event.

For the first time in its history, Newnan will host a criterium race, which will feature riders racing through downtown at speeds up to 35 mph.