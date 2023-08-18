Two people were transported by air to an Atlanta hospital after fleeing from police and crashing into a tree.
Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling South Highway 29 near the Bridgeport Parkway intersection when he spotted a white Cadillac with a suspected window tint violation.
As the deputy pulled out behind the Cadillac, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, but the deputy caught up at the Pine Road Intersection. There, he activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.
The Cadillac immediately passed a vehicle directly in front of it and accelerated to approximately 109 mph, according to Sgt. Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Nix said the driver’s operation of the vehicle became increasingly more reckless as he repeatedly failed to maintain his lane, and on several instances drove in the oncoming lane.
The Cadillac turned left on Sewell Road and again reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph before losing control, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Nix said neither the male driver nor the female passenger were wearing their seatbelts, and both sustained injuries during the crash. They remain in an Atlanta-area hospital, where their condition is unknown.
Warrants will be taken out for the driver of the vehicle, authorities said. The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and worked the accident portion of the incident.