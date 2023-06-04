Two men previously arrested separately for various sex crimes are now facing additional charges.
Jesse Daniel Kline, 34, of Newnan was arrested on May 1 on a felony county of peeping tom after allegedly recording secret upskirt videos of women in changing rooms and restrooms at local stores.
Investigators found evidence that Kline used hidden devices to record under dressing room doors and “upskirt” of unidentified female victims at various businesses in Newnan, including Plato’s Closet, T.J. Maxx, Publix, Target and Walmart.
Police say they suspect Kline made the recordings over several days in April.
During a search of his devices after his arrest, investigators determined Kline had also downloaded and possessed child pornography. He was arrested again on Thursday with one charge of child sexual exploitation.
Kendall Aaron Fisher, 53, was charged with child sexual exploitation after his arrest in May.
Authorities said Fisher’s investigation began on March 17, when investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing possible possession of child pornography at a residence inside Coweta County.
The investigator assigned to Internet Crimes and Children tracked the lead provided and located subscriber information. A search warrant was executed on the residence in question. Multiple electronic devices were taken from the house to be searched.
During the search, investigators located child pornography, according to Sgt. Toby Nix, CCSO public information officer.
After his arrest, investigators located more child pornography on his devices. Fisher was arrested again on May 31 and charged with four additional counts of child sexual exploitation.