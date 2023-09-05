A Union City man accused of fleeing from police is facing numerous charges after reportedly damaging several cars during his attempted escape.
Breshun Nikia Rainey, 30, is charged with reckless driving, fleeing from police, hit and run, too fast for conditions, possession of firearm by convicted felon, giving false name to law enforcement, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, narcotics possession, suspended license, obstruction of officers, possession of drug-related objects and driving on divided highway/ restricted access, according to jail documents.
The incident occurred last Thursday when deputies reportedly saw Rainey driving without a seat belt and using his phone without a hands free device.
A deputy stopped Rainey in the QuickTrip parking lot near Newnan Pavilion and immediately noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report stated. When asked to step out of the car, Rainey drove away and struck several cars traveling in the access road between Dunkin’ and Waffle House, according to the incident report.
Rainey then reportedly wrecked his car on the Interstate 85 onramp and ran from police into a nearby woodbine. The deputy was able to locate Rainey and took him into custody.
During a search of Rainey’s vehicle, deputies located a black book bag containing 1.4 ounces of
suspected marijuana, one bottle of promethazine hydrochloride, a digital scale and several empty baggies, the report stated.
A loaded 9 mm pistol and five cell phones were also reportedly located during the search.
Rainey told deputies he fled from the traffic stop because his passenger had “stuff in the bag,” according to the incident report.
The passenger, identified as Darryl Darnell Hunt, 32, of Peachtree City, was charged with obstruction of officers, giving false name to law enforcement, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, narcotics possession, drug-related objects and narcotics possession with intent to distribute.