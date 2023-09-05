Dunces

Breshun Nikia Rainey, Darryl Darnell Hunt

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

A Union City man accused of fleeing from police is facing numerous charges after reportedly damaging several cars during his attempted escape.

Breshun Nikia Rainey, 30, is charged with reckless driving, fleeing from police, hit and run, too fast for conditions, possession of firearm by convicted felon, giving false name to law enforcement, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, narcotics possession, suspended license, obstruction of officers, possession of drug-related objects and driving on divided highway/ restricted access, according to jail documents.