Turin Town Council candidates agree – they love their small town.
Alan Stapp, Phillip “Tyler” Smith and Walter “Steve” Sprouse are all happy to be living in the small community, they said.
Sprouse and Smith have lived in the community for just a few years. Sprouse moved from Douglasville to Turin because he and his wife wanted to live in a smaller, more rural community, he said.
Sprouse said he’s impressed with how Turin has expanded its infrastructure while still rolling back the millage rate. He mentioned some recent paving, work in the community park and the water filtration system as well as plans to put in some sidewalks as projects he’s noticed.
Smith, who built a house in a new subdivision in the town two years ago, said he likes the small town feel.
“I know most cities like to grow,” Smith said. “But it’s like, living in Turin is – it’s a happy little place.”
Stapp, the incumbent council member, has lived in the town for more than 14 years. He also loves the small-town feel, Stapp said..
"It’s a close community because we’re small,” Stapp said. “People know each other. People know what you do in your off time. …. We walk the streets at night. You see your neighbors. You see them walking their pets. You’re going to see their kids grow up.”
Stapp said he originally ran for town council to protect his investment.
"I got into politics to maintain my home’s value in my neighborhood (and) keep my neighborhood safe,” he said. “That’s my way of serving the community.”
But over the years, it’s made him closer to the community, and that weighs on every decision he makes, Stapp said.
“I take the town of Turin and its whole population as part of my family,” he said.
Sprouse said he has specific things he would like to accomplish if elected. He would like to address code enforcement “or the lack thereof,” Sprouse said.
He believes the city has relied on a private company to do its inspections, Sprouse said and he doesn’t think that has worked out well for residents.
“In our particular subdivision, we found out that there were items that had not been done in accordance with the city’s ordinances,” Sprouse said.
While the mayor and town council members have been trying to work with the homeowners, Sprouse said the inspectors should have caught the issues.
He also wants to make sure safety equipment already in place is working as it should.
“So, I’m interested in serving the citizens of Turin to make sure that what we have, whether it be through the planning and zoning, whether it be through the fire service, that those things are in place to help the community,” Sprouse said.
Smith said he was encouraged to run because he would be “a good fit.” He said he doesn’t have any particular issues he would like to address.
“Just to make sure that the town stays happy,” Smith said.
Stapp said the city doesn’t have a lot of land, which makes development hard, and the city doesn’t have a lot of income and it has to live on what it has.
“We can’t just put businesses up just anywhere, because people own property. People have homes. There’s neighborhoods,” Stapp said. “Our challenges are keeping and maintaining what we have.”
Still, the council members and mayor have a few projects they’re working on, including adding concrete speed tables on some of the city’s roads to slow down traffic and a small walking trail at the city park. They also created ordinances to allow for the creation of a food truck park in the town that has become very popular, Stapp said.
“We have done a few things,” he said. “Up and coming projects … is just our roads. We’re constantly trying to keep our roads, those major potholes, out of our roads. So we try to keep on the county’s (paving) list.”
All three candidates say their experience has given them qualities that would make them an asset on the council.
Sprouse listed his supervisory experience, as well as his fire and law enforcement experience as benefits.
Stapp said his experience on the council, his sincere desire to serve residents and common sense when it comes to making decisions that will affect the town are important assets.
Smith listed his problem-solving and decision-making skills as strengths he would bring to the council.
Turin Town Council Candidates:
Alan Stapp
Age: 56
Address: Red Oak Trail, Sharpsburg
Occupation: Deputy sheriff in Fayette County
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business and criminal justice
Political experience: Turin Council Member for eight years
Phillip “Tyler” Smith
Age: 38
Address: Graceton Way, Senoia
Occupation: Information technology for a credit union
Education: High school graduate and IT training through U.S. Army
Political experience: None
Spouse: Dianna Smith
Walter “Steve” Sprouse
Age: 69
Address: Township Drive
Occupation: Retired from fire service, law enforcement
Education: Joseph Wheeler High School graduate, Emergency Medical Technology degree from Dekalb Community College, fire science classes from Dekalb Community College and West Georgia Georgia Technical College, as well as numerous professional education classes.
Political experience: Appointed to numerous state boards and served on numerous associations including the Peace Officers Annuity Benefit Fund Board, Fire Investigators Association, Metro Fire Investigators Association and Fire Explosion Investigators Certification Committee.
Spouse: Barbara Sprouse