20230607 Trinity5.jpg

The Trinity Center, formerly the Douglas County TaskForce, celebrated its expansion into Coweta County with a ribbon cutting and name change to match its new mission. Pictured are staff left to right: Rachel Trice, Canaan Saffo, Angel White, Anastasia Smith, Tahia Goodwin and Nancy Frankie.

In March the Douglas County TaskForce opened on Jefferson Parkway in Newnan to provide services to abused children, but it was time to recognize that its name no longer matched its purpose, said the director.

So on Tuesday, with a ribbon cutting attended by a number of local partners, the Douglas County TaskForce became the Trinity Center.