In March the Douglas County TaskForce opened on Jefferson Parkway in Newnan to provide services to abused children, but it was time to recognize that its name no longer matched its purpose, said the director.
So on Tuesday, with a ribbon cutting attended by a number of local partners, the Douglas County TaskForce became the Trinity Center.
Angel White, executive director of the center, said it had expanded into Newnan at the request of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council after the former center had closed.
“In March of this year, we reopened this facility in Newnan,” White said. “There used to be a child advocacy center and sexual assault center in this building at this location.”
That center closed in October 2022. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council was one of the funding arms for the former center and now for the Trinity Center.
Jay Neal, executive director of the council, said that centers such as these are critical to the communities they serve. To have as many resources for the victims as possible under one roof is important and to have them delivered by people who are specially trained to work with children and sexual assault is imperative, he said.
“It was a gap in the community that needed to be filled,” Neal said. “So we’re excited to see them step up and fill that gap.”
The Trinity Center provides forensic interviews and forensic medical exams of children, therapy and connects the families with the resources they need to recover. It’s all done in a child-friendly space, White said.
The sexual assault center will open in Newnan soon, she said. It will offer forensic medical exams for survivors of sexual assault including collecting evidence for law enforcement such as DNA and pictures in a safe, neutral environment.
The group had recently sent a contract to a physician and nurse they hope will join the team and head the sexual assault center, White said.
All the services are free to the victims, White said. The facility gets its money through grants and private donors, she said.
Thus far the facility has worked with about 60 children from the community.
“We did not know that there was such a need,” White she said. “We were shocked by the number of calls that we have here.”
Amanda Camp, executive director of Coweta CASA, said the center is one of the partners they need to serve the children in the program.
“When the center closed here, our children were having to go to Carrollton, LaGrange, even Atlanta,” Camp said. “So that’s just another layer of trauma if they’re having to be transported outside of their community.”
When setting up, White talked to District Attorney John Herbert Cranford Jr., Sheriff Lenn Wood, Newnan law enforcement and members of the local Department of Family and Children Services.
“Now we’re broadening that perspective,” White said.
One way to do that is the name change, letting people know that the center is in Newnan and that it offers an advocacy for children and sexual assault victims, she said.
Another way is through educating the community about what trauma looks like, White said. That is equally important, because trauma doesn’t just affect the victim, it affects the community around the victim, she said.
“We always say law enforcement and EMTs and the sheriff’s office, they’re the first responders,” White said. “First responders when you talk about trauma are the people that (the victims) tell. That’s the first responders. It’s the parents. It’s the friends. It’s the people that hear your story.”
The reaction of those first responders can shape the way the victim moves forward, and whether law enforcement is even called, she said.
Cranford said that he’s glad to see the facility open in Newnan. Facilities like this can improve the chances that a perpetrator will be held responsible because of the evidence they are able to collect and victims get the support they need to start picking up the pieces and moving past the trauma, he said.
“It’s a big deal to have one located in our county,” Cranford said. “It’s a huge resource to our community.”
Wood agreed. The center is a plus for law enforcement and for the community, he said.
“One of the big things that I’ve pushed since I’ve been sheriff is that we need to protect our youth,” Wood said. “We were having to go outside of the county to get services, if we were able to get them, and it just delayed everything.”